FULL TEXT: 2021 approved Academic Calendar from Kindergarten to SHS

The document by the Education Ministry details the academic calendar for 2021

Following the president’s announcement of the reopening of schools in his 21st COVID-19 update Address to the Nation, the government of Ghana through the Ministry of Education has released a document containing a roadmap for the reopening as well as stipulated timelines for the year’s academic activities.



The document prepared by the ministry also outlines conditions for the reopening of schools as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.



As announced by the president, the document indicates that Kindergarten, primary, and Junior High Schools will reopen on January 18 whiles Senior high Schools will also reopen in two tiers; SHS 3 and 2 (Green and Single Track – January 15, 2021); SHS 1 and SHS 2 Gold Track – March 10, 2020.



The document among other things also reveals that the government intends to adapt 3-year proposed examination dates that will help bring the academic calendar for Senior High Schools to normal following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.



