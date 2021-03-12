General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FULL TEXT: 2021 Budget Statement by Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

play videoOsei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader in Parliament

On Friday, March 12, 2021, the representative of the Finance Ministry, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, fulfilled the constitutional requirement of the office and presented the 2021 budget statement to Parliament.



In the absence of the minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, asked the Majority Leader to step in to read the budget.



The budget, titled the “WON YA WO HIEE BUDGET”! was on the theme, "Economic Revitalisation through Completion, Consolidation & Continuity".



The over three-hour-long budget spoke largely on the effects of the coronavirus on the economy, with the government seeking Parliament's approval to expend GHs113billion against the GHs105billion that was expended in 2020.



Read the full statement below:







