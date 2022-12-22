FULL LIST: Winners of Youth Edition of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

General News of Thursday, 22 December 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The youth edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards was held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
The ceremony which was done virtually saw some Ghanaian youth being recognized for distinguishing themselves in their respective fields.
Arsenal and Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey was named the recipient of the Youth Excellence in Sports award for his impressive performances for Arsenal and the Black Stars.
Thomas Partey spent most of his career with Atlético Madrid, making over 150 competitive appearances. A full Ghana international since 2016, he represented the nation at two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.
Born in Krobo Odumase, Thomas was a product of local Odometah FC's youth ranks. He signed a contract with Atlético Madrid in 2011 and was subsequently moved to the reserves a year later.
In the Youth Excellence in Music, Dance, and Drama category, comedian Clemento Suarez was given the honor for distinguishing himself in his field.
Clemento Suarez started his professional career in 2011 by doing unpaid work. He later decided to become a professional comedian. Clemento has worked with creative directors such as Latif Abubakar, and has featured in the Ghanaian TV series Kejetia vs Makola.
He co-hosted the third edition of the 3Music Awards with O. B. Amponsah which was the first virtual award concert organized in Ghana during lock-down period because of COVID-19.
For being a leading voice advocacy for all issues relative to women, media personality, Berla Mundi was winner of the Youth Excellence in Women Advocacy.
Below is the full list of Award winners
GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in the Diaspora
MAAME DE-HEER
GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Music. Drama and Dance
CLEMENTO SUAREZ
GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Women Advocacy
BERLA MUNDI
GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Agriculture
MORRIS ADDAI
GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Sports
THOMAS TEYE PARTEY
GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Visual Arts
Philip David Ofori
GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Peace and Diplomacy
RICHARD ASUMAH
GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Fashion MAVIS NELSON
GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Education
DR AMA OPOKU-AGYEMAN
GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Health
DR. DAVID TETTEH
GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Information Technology
PRINCE OWUSU
GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Innovation
FREDERICK ABILA
GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Science and Engineering LOIS DAMPTEY
GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Media and Communication
Michael Agyapong Agyapa
GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Entrepreneurship
JORGE APPIAH
GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Leadership
Emily Jemima Nyarko
GhanaWeb Excellence Youth Organization Award
PRIME TIME
EKOW BLANKSON MARKETING GIANT AWARD
Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo