FULL LIST: Akufo-Addo's ministers who retained bid to return to parliament

The constitutional imperative requiring that the majority of ministers are picked from Parliament means being a lawmaker is often a step towards serving in the Executive arm of government.
In the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries of January 27, 2024, some ministers and their deputies entered the race to retain their tickets to return to the House.
As widely expected, the primaries threw up some surprises which meant a good number of ministerial appointees of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lost their bids to continue in Parliament.
A respectable number of them, however, retained their seats.
Below is a list of ministers who were retained as parliamentary aspirants:
Francis Asenso-Boakye - Minister of Works and Housing
Ursula Owusu-Ekuful - Minister of Communication and Digitalization
Matthew Opoku Prempeh - Minister of Energy
John Peter Amewu - Minister of Railway Development
Yaw Osei Adutwum - Minister of Education
John Kumah - Deputy Minister of Finance
Kobina Tahir Hammond - Minister of Trade and Industry
Stephen Amoah - Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry
Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah - Minister of Information
John Ntim-Fordjour - Deputy Minister of Education
Ignatius Baffour-Awuah - Minister of Employment and Labour Relations
Ambrose Dery - Minister of Interior
Dominic Nitiwul - Minister of Defense
Abena Osei-Asare - Deputy Minister of Finance
Mavis Hawa Koomson - Minister for Aquaculture
Andrew Egyapa Mercer - Deputy Minister for Energy
George Mireku-Duker - Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources
Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah - Western Regional Minister
Kwaku Agyeman Manu - Minister of Health
