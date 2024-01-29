You are here: HomeNews2024 01 29Article 1913681

FULL LIST: Akufo-Addo's ministers who retained bid to return to parliament

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with some of his ministers | File photo
Watch in Twi
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with some of his ministers | File photo

The constitutional imperative requiring that the majority of ministers are picked from Parliament means being a lawmaker is often a step towards serving in the Executive arm of government.

In the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries of January 27, 2024, some ministers and their deputies entered the race to retain their tickets to return to the House.

As widely expected, the primaries threw up some surprises which meant a good number of ministerial appointees of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lost their bids to continue in Parliament.

A respectable number of them, however, retained their seats.

Below is a list of ministers who were retained as parliamentary aspirants:

Francis Asenso-Boakye - Minister of Works and Housing

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful - Minister of Communication and Digitalization

Matthew Opoku Prempeh - Minister of Energy

John Peter Amewu - Minister of Railway Development

Yaw Osei Adutwum - Minister of Education

John Kumah - Deputy Minister of Finance

Kobina Tahir Hammond - Minister of Trade and Industry

Stephen Amoah - Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah - Minister of Information

John Ntim-Fordjour - Deputy Minister of Education

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah - Minister of Employment and Labour Relations

Ambrose Dery - Minister of Interior

Dominic Nitiwul - Minister of Defense

Abena Osei-Asare - Deputy Minister of Finance

Mavis Hawa Koomson - Minister for Aquaculture

Andrew Egyapa Mercer - Deputy Minister for Energy

George Mireku-Duker - Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah - Western Regional Minister

Kwaku Agyeman Manu - Minister of Health

