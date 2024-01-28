FULL LIST: 28 incumbent NPP MPs who lost in the parliamentary primaries

General News of Sunday, 28 January 2024
Results coming in from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries of Saturday, January 27, 2024, show that over two dozen incumbent Members of Parliament have been axed from their future chances of entering parliament.
With the results coming in so far, it has been confirmed that 28 MPs have suffered defeat.
Among the notable figures who faced defeat in the primaries are Sarah Adwoa Safo of Dome Kwabenya and Freda Prempeh.
See the full list of the casualties below:
1. Collins Ntim, Offinso North
2. Sheila Bartels, Ablekuma North
3. Adwoa Safo, Dome Kwabenya
4. Tina Mensah, Weija-Gbawe
5. Gifty Twum Ampofo, Abuakwa North
6. Okyere Agyekum, Fanteakwa South
7. Emmanuel Anhwere, Atwima Nwabiagya
8. Emmanuel Gyamfi, Odotobri
9. Isaac Asiamah, Atwima Mponua
10. Elvis Donkoh, Asebu Abura Kwamankese
11. Bright Wereko Brobby, Hemang Lower Denkyira
12. Eugene Antwi, Subin
13. Ericsson Abeka, Shama
14. Joseph Cudjoe, Effia
15. Amankwah Asiamah, Fanteakwa North
16. John Bennam, Zabzugu
17. Nii Noi Nortey, Tema Central
18. Freda Prempeh, Tano North
19. Ama Pomaa, Juaben
20. Akwasi Boateng, Bosome-Freho
21. Kwadwo Asante, Suhum
22. Moses Anim, Trobu
23. Dickson Adomako Kissi, Anyaa-Sowutuom
24. Osei Frimpong, Abiriem
25. George Obeng Takyi, Manso Nkwanta
26. Mahama Asei, Daboya Mankarigu
27. Lariba Abudu, Walewale
28. Owusu Afrifa-Mensah, Amasaman
29. Seth Kwame Acheampong, New Juabeng North
