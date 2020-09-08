General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FULL DOCUMENT: NDC’s 2020 manifesto dubbed ‘The People’s Manifesto’

play videoNDC manifesto is dubbed 'The People's Manifesto'

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Monday, September 7, launched its manifesto ahead of the December 7 elections at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Accra.



A statement signed by James Agyenim-Boateng, the Campaign Spokesperson, said the National Executive Committee (NEC) unanimously approved the manifesto following a presentation to them by the manifesto committee.



“The manifesto, which addresses the felt needs of various interest groups and individuals, comes after months of consultations with professional groupings, opinion leaders, market women, groups and individuals from all over the country,” the statement said.



Dubbed, ‘The People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and More’, the document is expected to address all “the felt needs of the people”.



Kwaku Danso Boafo, Chairman of the NDC’s manifesto committee stated that the manifesto has been divided into six thematic areas.



They are:



1. Fixing the economy



2. Promoting human development



3. Providing infrastructure for growth



4. Providing decent jobs



5. Good governance and corruption



6. Deepening international relations and foreign affairs



Other members of the committee were Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader; Peter Boamah Otokuno, a Deputy General Secretary; and Dr. William Ahadzie, the Rector of NDC’s Ghana Institute of Social Democracy.



Also, the committee had on board presidential aspirants Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Augustus Goosie Tanoh, former Gender Minister Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, former Education Minister Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Alex Mould, and Sam P. Yalley.



The rest were Dr. Rashid Haruna, Sebastien Dery, Napoleon Kpoh, Fiifi Opoku, Benedicta Lassi, Dr Alhassan Yakubu, Michael Abbey, Mavis Ama Frimpong and Professor Asiamah.



Read ‘The People’s Manifesto’ below.









Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.