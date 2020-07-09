Regional News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: Ghana Armed Forces PR

FSHTS enhances coronavirus protocols

Forces Senior High Technical School

The Forces Senior High Technical School (FSHTS) at Burma Camp has enhanced the COVID-19 safety protocols to support the government’s efforts in combating the virus.



This is in line with the directives of the President and Commander -in - Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for Senior High Schools to reopen to enable final year students prepare for their West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).



The school has put in place advanced safety protocols like locally made Veronica ‘gallons’ produced by students to augment the ones provided by the government, and also provided teachers with face shields to make teaching much easier.



In an interview with the Headmaster of the school on Wednesday 1 July, 2020, Lt Col Osman Zuneidu revealed that the school had adopted the use of disposal bowls to reusable ones which they believed could easily spread the virus. This, coupled with eating in class, has mitigated over-crowding in the dining hall during dinning hours and reduced physical contact among students and kitchen staffs and also reduce the time used in feeding students .



Additionally, the headmaster noted the school had initiated pre-recorded COVID-19 awareness message, which would be played on the school's public address system before, during and after class hours to create awareness on the virus as well as the necessary precautionary measures that one needs to adhere to.



He added that the school had formed a COVID-19 taskforce made up of teachers and students. Before the first lesson of the day, the task force will take about 10 minutes to drum home the COVID-19 safety messages.



To take care of teachers, the headmaster intimated that an additional classroom had been dedicated for them to use as a Staff Common Room to reduce the number of teachers in the already existing common room and permit physical distancing.



The Senior House Master, Mr. Richard Oppong Brobbey urged the Senior House Masters and Mistresses to ensure students strictly adhered to the safety protocols at the dormitory and at their evening preps.



Furthermore, he cautioned them to strictly observed a regimented 3 baths a day for the students that included bathing before entering the dormitory after each school period.



The Head Prefect, Miss Pearl Quashie said the enhanced protocols had afforded students longer study periods as they prepare for WASSCE. She expressed appreciation to the Headmaster and Management for prioritising student's health.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.