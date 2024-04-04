FRANCO students applaud their principal for healthy leadership credentials

Regional News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: Benjamin Afeku, Contributor

The Languages Students' Association of the St. Francis College of Education (LaSA) Hohoe in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region of Ghana has applauded its principal, Dr. Adwoa Kwegyiriba, for her unique leadership and mentorship credentials, describing her as a worthy workaholic whose tentacles cover every facet of the college community.



The highly spirited students, who could not hide their joy at the animated passion that the principal has been navigating the boat of the college, composed and chanted a series of positive slogans in a citation for their lovely principal during their departmental week celebration in March, suggesting that the principal's foray into FRANCO has been a divine intervention.



This was captured in a speech delivered at the Sajuna Beach Resort on March 16, 2024, by Frank Ababio, the association's president, to climax the week.



He indicated that Dr. Adwoa Kwegyiriba was the best personality that any developing country like Ghana needed to transform its dreams, not only because of her level of commitment to her administrative role but also because of her firmness and fairness, coupled with her pool of ideas that are always geared towards the development of the masses.



Ababio added that a visionary leader, who understands the dynamics of the youth, is not only a blessing to an institution such as Franco, but also a worthy asset to a nation like Ghana, as well as the African continent.







Frank Ababio recounted some of the numerous physical achievements that were chalked up by Dr. Adwoa Kwegyiriba the principal of the college in just a spell of the moment as follows: refurbishment of the college library, rehabilitation of the computer laboratory, provision of security uniform and booths at various locations on campus, provision of modern equipment for the kitchen, fountain of water at the statue circle, tilling of some of the lecture halls, provision or modern furniture to furnish the senior staff room and the conference hall, beautification of the college compound, revitalization of the international bonds between FRANCO and other countries like Belgium, and the others, enforcement of strict disciplinary measures in and around the FRANCO community to check students conduct, provision of opportunities for both staff members and students to explore and broaden their scope and horizons, so as to be able to rhyme with internal standards and many others.



Frank Ababio added that a learning environment that is devoid of discrimination, unnecessary tension and needles pettiness eventually creates equal and enabling avenues that are well laced with striking opportunities for all regardless of political, ethnic, religious, social and racial, boundaries and that is one that St. Francis College of Education, just as the others truly needs to succeed as an institution.



He expressed the hope that the government and all other stakeholders would, in a collective bargaining deal support Dr. Adwoa Kwegyiriba and the likes of her in building the type of formidable academic environment that our instructions require for their growth if they truly had a stake in the welfare of the youth. Mr. Frank Ababio concluded by extending his profound gratitude to the head of the Languages Department of the college, Mr. Benjamin Praise Afeku, the tutors in the Languages Department as well as all the workers within the Franco Community for their continued support.







He expressed the hope that his colleague students would reciprocate the positive gesture by doing all they could to strive and break all barriers of retreat and take their studies seriously in order to grow up to be responsible adults in future since they were the prime anticipated beneficiaries of the principal's drive for excellence.







