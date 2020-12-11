General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: Prince Kay-Takrama, Contribtuor

FOCOS Founder and CEO enstooled as Otumfuo Hiahene

Professor Oheneba Boachie-Adjei, Founder and President of the Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine, has been chosen by Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II as the ‘Essential Chief (Hiahene) of Asanteman.



At a well-attended swearing-in ceremony at the Manhyia Palace on Thursday, 19th November, 2020, Prof. Boachie-Adjei was installed with the new stool name Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II.



In the local Akan language, “I need you” translates as “me hia wo”. The HIA Stool was created by Opemsuo Osei Tutu I in 1690, with the occupier bearing the responsibility of being indispensable to the ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom. The choice of Nana Professor Boachie-Adjei for this honor further demonstrates an extensive recognition for his selfless, dedicated and sacrificial commitment and services for the love of Asanteman, Ghana and mankind.



For many years, Nana worked as Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the Weill Cornell Medical College, New York. He was also Chief of Scoliosis at the world-acclaimed Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York, while operating a successful private medical practice in Manhattan.



In 1998, Nana Boachie-Adjei Woahene II founded FOCOS in New York and Ghana as a medical mission Not-for-Profit organization. This vision was in alignment with his grand commitment toward making access to quality orthopedic and spine care possible, especially for the poor, vulnerable and underserved populations across Ghana and the West African sub-region.



The severe suffering, disability and economic burden that come with spinal and orthopedic deformities require a modern facility for the treatment of patients, culminating in the establishment and opening of the 70-bed state-of-the-art FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital in 2012.



Till date, the vision brought into being by Nana has resulted in the treatment of over 60,000 adult and pediatric patients from all over the world. His motivation to contributing to human development and alleviating suffering, has earned him multiple local and international awards of recognition. As Nana would usually say, we make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give. For all that he has already given, we congratulate Nana and wish him all the best in this new phase of life.



May God bless your reign Nana Hiahene!



Nana Professor wotiri nkwa!



Nana nya nkwa daa (Long live Nana)!!

