FLASHBACK: We’re pushing the youth to rebel – Alabi

A staunch member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Joshua Alabi in 2018 accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of pushing the youth to be rebels in the country.



He attributed this to the government's failure to fulfill its campaign promises ahead of the 2020 general elections.



In an interview on Starr FM, Professor Alabi said, “What we are trying to do is to push the young ones either out of politics or to make them rebel because, at any point in time, we promise and don’t fulfill, and if we don’t take care, they will one day chase all the two parties out of this country.”



Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Joshua Alabi, has said the failure of the Akufo-Addo government to fulfil promises that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) made ahead of the 2016 general elections, could push the youth into rebellion.



According to Prof Alabi, the insecurity in the country also portends ill consequences for Ghana, saying the country “is not safe”.



He cited an attack on a court by a pro-NPP vigilante group last year, to buttress his point.



In the view of the former Greater Accra Regional Minister, government needs "to do well" on the One District-One Factory programme, explaining that all that he is seeing are road-side block manufacturing companies which were not set up by the current government.



For him, there are uncountable villages all over Ghana and wondered how the One Village-One Dam promise could be fulfilled.



“We made a lot of promises and we are almost ending the second year and it is a problem.



“What we are trying to do is to push the young ones either out of politics or to make them rebel because at any point in time, we promise and don’t fulfil, and if we don’t take care, they will one day chase all the two parties out of this country,” he told Francis Abban on Accra-based Starr FM on Monday, 14 May 2018.



Prof Alabi said he fears what could happen if the despair continues, adding that: “I’m coming to mend it”.