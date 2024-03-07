FLASHBACK: Watch when late John Kumah defended passage of E-Levy in parliament

General News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The passing of the Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Kumah, has come as shocking news to the public.



Dr. John Kumah passed away in the early hours of Thursday, March 7, 2024, at age 45, reports and sources close to the family have said.



Reflecting on his life, GhanaWeb takes a look back at one of his most memorable moments in parliament when he defended the E-Levy bill, which sought to impose a 1.5% levy on all electronic transfers of money, except those exempted by law.



On June 27, 2022, Dr. Kumah took the floor to persuade his colleagues to support the bill, which he said was crucial for enhancing domestic revenue mobilization and expanding the tax base.



He explained to the House that the NPP is better at managing the economy by exploring alternatives for generating revenue for the country.



“Mr. Speaker, the E-Levy is also going to help with the fiscal consolidation effort and reduce the debt levels of our country. That also means that we are going to see improved economic ratings and not return to the IMF, which is the only solution our friends on the other side have professed. They ask, ‘Why don’t we go to the IMF?’



“We have shown that we have an alternative to building the economy of this country without resorting to conditionalities that will be imposed on us. We will not go to the International Monetary Fund. We are not going to the IMF today, we are not going to the IMF tomorrow, and we are not going to the IMF as long as that NPP is in office,” he stated.



Watch the full session shared on Facebook by Accra-based TV3 below:







NW/AE



