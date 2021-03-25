FLASHBACK: Tackle coronavirus with wisdom and science – Kumasi Ministers to Ghanaians

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

After supporting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's National Day of Fasting and Prayer against Coronavirus in March 2020, the Kumasi Ministers Fellowship advised Ghanaians to tackle the novel virus with wisdom and science.



The Kumasi Ministers Fellowship has thrown its weight behind the Coronavirus National Day of Fasting and Prayer even though it insists the global pandemic will demand the deployment of mental and physical capacities to tackle.



In his most recent televised address to the nation over the weekend, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo tabled a number of coronavirus prevention and containment efforts including the closure of Ghana’s borders.



He, however, did not fall short of kicking in the Divine Intervention Gear, declaring Wednesday March 25, a day for national fasting and prayer.



Enforcing the readiness of churches to rally their members to observe the fast, the chairman of the Kumasi Ministers Fellowship and head pastor of the Calvary Charismatic Centre Rev Ransford Obeng, commended the call of the president, describing it as timely.



He averred, “It is a good thing that the president has done because wherever there is a national crisis the only thing you can do is to call upon Christians to pray because God is the one who is the author of ideas. I am asking all Christians in Ghana to join the president in fasting and prayer on Wednesday calling upon our God, to give our scientists and doctors the wisdom and the knowledge to be able to develop a vaccine that will be able to conquer this virus,”



Rev Ransford however took a swipe at a section of the clergy who have interpreted the disease as a punishment and a curse from God.



He insisted that the disease emanates from man's own ill-treatment of the environment and should be tackled with science and wisdom.



He explained, “The mess that we are in now, is a manmade mess and it is a reminder to the entire world to know that if we go against God's laws, rules, and regulations against the environment, we will not have it easy.”



The chairman of the Kumasi Ministers Fellowship called for Ghanaians to hold together and support each other as the country goes through these unusual times of the Covid 19 pandemic.



He is warning that several persons will be affected in their social and economic lives if the public does not exercise generosity and brotherly care as harsh restriction measures set in.