FLASHBACK: Prosecute anyone who distributed GETFund scholarships like groundnuts – Asiedu Nketiah

In February 2020, the then Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, released a list of top-ranking politicians and their relatives, who were beneficiaries of the GETFund scholarship meant for brilliant but needy students in the country.



The revelation, which generated outrage among some Ghanaians on social media, was met with denials and justifications from various individuals cited in the report.



Reacting to the publication by the Auditor-General, the then General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, called for the prosecution of anyone found to have played a key role in the GETfund scholarship scandal.



According to him, officials, including board members, either past or present, were appointed to help manage the state institution and not to satisfy members of their respective political parties. He stated that the law must take its course.



Speaking on a local station in Accra, he stated that the prosecution of persons found to have misconducted themselves would serve as a deterrent to others who think, when appointed into government institutions, they can just engage in acts that satisfy them.



“There were people who were board members at that time under the NDC and NPP. They say it happened from 2011 to 2018 but I am not interested in whether they were NPP or NDC. If you are a board member, there are laws governing what you do.



"The laws must apply. You were not appointed to the front for the NPP or NDC; it is a state institution you were appointed to help manage but if you violate the laws, you must be dealt with accordingly, irrespective of the party you belong to," he said.



