FLASHBACK: Prof. Gyampo did not apply wisdom – Maurice Ampaw

Following the airing of a BBC Investigates documentary that cited some university lecturers in West Africa, including Prof Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana, in 2019, a private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, called him out.



According to Maurice Ampaw, the UG political science professor was not smart in his handling of the 'Sex for Grades' matter.



Read the full details of the story as was first published by happyghana.com on October 8, 2019, below:



Private legal practitioner, Dr. Maurice Ampaw, has taken swipe at Professor Edward Yaw Gyampo who was implicated for abusing his power to make sexual advances towards students in BBC’s Africa Eye undercover investigation.



Lawyer Ampaw asserted that Prof. Gyampo did not apply wisdom as a Professor.



According to him, he [Gyampo] should have resisted those temptations and ensured that he did not misconduct himself as a respected teacher.



Speaking on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben show, the fun-loving lawyer said there are pretty ladies all over that Prof. Gyampo should have gone for one outside the campuses of the University of Ghana instead.



“Gyampo did not apply his wisdom at all, there are ladies all over the place, as a Lecturer, you go outside your territories and do these things, I have lectured for 12 years in 5 universities but I have never fallen prey for such things,” he said.



Lawyer Ampaw’s comment was in reaction to the latest ‘Sex for Grades’ investigative documentary by BBC Africa Eye.



The secret video recordings captured Prof Ransford Gyampo allegedly asking the undercover reporter’s hand in marriage.



