FLASHBACK: President Atta Mills confirms TB Joshua's prophecy on his historic win

General News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tributes continue to pour in from across the globe for the late Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Temitope Balogun Joshua (TB Joshua), who died on Saturday, June 5, 2021.



Being the popular televangelist he was, TB Joshua had many close friends in high places.



Some of these personalities were presidents and just as many sojourned to his church in Lagos, Nigeria, to receive prayers from him, a video has re-emerged of Ghana's former president, the late John Evan Atta Mills, when he visited the church for the first time as president.



Described in the video by TB Joshua as a brother and a friend of the church, John Mills was at the church to offer a special thanksgiving to God for his victory in the elections.



The January 10-January 11, 2009, video, shows an excited TB Joshua, welcoming an equally elated John Evans Atta Mills to the church.



During the service, President Atta Mills personally confirmed the prophetic message he received from Prophet TB Joshua regarding his historic ascension to office.



Today, both personalities are late but here is the video of that moment when they shared together in 2009, shared by the TB Joshua Ministries page on Facebook:



