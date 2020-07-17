FLASHBACK: Oye Lithur pisses me off – Ursula Owusu

General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Women advocate and Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in 2016 expressed her disappointment and disgust at Nana Oye Lithur, then the Gender Minister for being selective in her condemnations of attacks against their gender.



According to her, Nana Oye Lithur only condemned attacks on women when the victim of the attack is a sympathizer of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), now the main opposition party.



Speaking in an interaction with Neat FM, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful is quoted to have said; “As for Nana Oye Lithur, she pisses me off. As for her, she underwent the same training I had at FIDA and we don’t do politics with the gender activism training that we both had. If one does politics with that kind of training then the moral authority to fight for all women is consequently weakened."



Hon. Ursula Owusu’s comment follows demonstrations against the Member of Parliament for Assin South, Ken Agyepong in the Eastern and Central regions after he alleged the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Charlotte Osei exchanged sex for her position.



The MP’s comment has been roundly condemned by the several Civil Society Groups and a large section of the public. Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur added her voice to the condemnation and urged Hon. Ken Agyepon to render an apology.



But speaking on Neat FM, Hon Ursula Owusu stated that the Minister has turned herself into a ‘rabble rouser’ and mobilizing women groups to attack Ken Agyepong.



“As for Nana Oye Lithur, she pisses me off. As for her, she underwent the same training I had at FIDA and we don’t do politics with the gender activism training that we both had. If one does politics with that kind of training then the moral authority to fight for all women is consequently weakened.



“When I was attacked she suddenly went dumb but I thought she and myself were doing this kind of job for women, is she now getting to know that abuse on women is bad? Because of her kind of training, what she’s doing now is so offensive. She’s the one organizing women to speak against Ken Agyepong. If she had been able to do this consistently, I would have been at the forefront of such course to give it more weight. Today if she calls me for any assignment I will not go because she’s made me realize that she’s doing politics to favour her NDC party and not fighting for Ghanaian women.”

