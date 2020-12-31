General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

FLASHBACK: Owusu Bempah reveals how he institutionalized 31st December prophecies

Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah

For some Ghanaian Christians and religious fanatics, December 31 of each year is a day they frantically look forward to.



On the day, they look out for prophecies that will be made about the coming year by some pastors both popular and unknown.



However, according to the Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, the antecedent to this phenomenon started with him in Kumasi.



How 31st December night prophecies started – Owusu Bempah reveals



Like expectant parents waiting for the arrival of their offspring(s) during labour, Ghanaians have become accustomed to awaiting prophecies on the eve of a new year.



Various churches across the country are usually packed, filled with regular attendees, returnees, as well as first-time visitors.



Depending on the popularity and the accuracy of prophecies by the leaders and pastors of the congregation, people will throng the premise in their numbers.



But this has not always been the case.



According to the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, the antecedent to this phenomenon started with him in Kumasi.



He disclosed that God started using him to reveal events which would occur in the coming year.



He noted that it started in Kumasi as a prophetic ministry during revivals in the build-up to December 31 annually.



He stressed that although 31st December all nights were a regular and common programme across churches in the country, no prophecies were done until he started it.



Rev. Owusu Bempah said it began as a 10-day all-night service with the final day being December 31 followed by the prophetic sessions.



He added that when he moved to Accra, some pastors such as Prophet Elijah Salifu Amoako picked up the mantle and also introduced it to his congregation.



Over the years, Rev. Owusu Bempah has been consistent with his prophecies every last day of the year with some getting fulfilled.



Whereas some Ghanaians have become dependent on such prophecies and look forward to them, others have become critical of such ‘Men of God’ who are in the practice, with many referring to them as prophets of doom.

