FLASHBACK: Our promises 'a sacred contract' - Bawumia

Politics of Monday, 10 May 2021

In 2017, Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia described the government's promises made to Ghanaians as a sacred one.



According to him, the Akufo-Addo led government will deliver on its promise to build a factory in all the 216 districts across the country.



Also, the construction of dams in every farming village in the Northern region would come to fruition.



At a conference held in Accra, the vice president of the Republic said, “We consider our promises a sacred contract between us and the people of Ghana. You entrusted us with your future by voting us into power. And Nana Akufo-Addo can assure you that he would work with the team we have with all the skills we can assemble to make this Ghanaian dream a reality."



He said ahead of the 2016 elections, Nana Akufo-Addo, then flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party shared a “very bold vision” with Ghanaians.



“It is a vision of an optimistic, self-confident and prosperous nation with a strong and thriving democratic society in which mutual trust and economic opportunities exist for all irrespective of their background,” he said.



“This vision is hinged on a number of policies and programmes which the government intends to execute over the next four years and hopefully we are going to execute this vision with competence as well as with clean hands.



“Many of these policies and programmes become household terminologies during the campaign: one-district-one-factory, one-village-one-dam, shifting the focus of the economy from taxation to productivity, modernising agriculture, improving production efficiency, and achieving food security.”



According to Dr Bawumia, the Akufo-Addo government takes all these promises seriously and will make good on them.