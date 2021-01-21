General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FLASHBACK: Number of times babies were stolen from hospitals

File photo of babies in incubators

Over the years, the issue of child theft has remained a major problem as many innocent babies are denied having a chance to live with their biological parents in the future.



While these affected parents cry their eyes out, the syndicates, on the other hand, make merry for cashing in.



The situation is still the same in recent times as just this week, the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) in a joint operation with the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) Ghana arrested 8 health professionals over baby harvesting and trafficking in Accra.



Their arrest follows a tip-off from a taxi driver who listened to the conversation between the two who boarded his cab.



Two medical doctors, two social workers, four nurses, two mothers, and one traditional birth attendant have so far been arrested and are on a bail pending further investigation.



It is in this light that GhanaWeb brings to bear the number of times babies have gone missing at hospitals and what punishments were meted unto them.



Woman, 33, nabbed for stealing baby



33-year-old Abla Akpalu was arrested on April 6, 2014, at Dzodze in the Ketu North District for stealing a two-month-old baby girl.



Luck eluded her as the baby was retrieved and handed over to her mother.



Read the full story originally published on April 6, 2014 by GNA.



CCTV captures woman stealing baby at Takoradi



On March 25, 2019, a woman was caught on camera bolting with a year-old born baby around the post office Market in Takoradi.



18-year-old woman charged with stealing baby



18-year-old Ama Sakina was arrested in 2005 for stealing a two-month-old baby boy.



She was remanded after Breman Asikuma Magistrate Court sat on the case.



Read the full story originally published on March 15, 2005 by GNA.



Ex-convict baby thief arrested at New Edubiase



The Agona Swedru Divisional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service on June 20, 2019, busted one Ernestina Gordor for stealing a nine months old baby boy.



The suspect has in the past been arrested and jailed for the same crime.



Read the full story originally published on June 20, 2019 by GNA.



Two Social Welfare officers arrested for stealing and selling baby for GHC16,000



The Kumasi Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service in April 2019 arrested two senior officers of the Social Welfare Department for stealing and selling a newly born baby.



The two suspects admitted that they sold the baby to a couple for more than GHC16,000.



Read the full story originally published on April 26, 2018 by YEN.



Three-month-old baby stolen at Jirapa



There's been a time when a three-month-old baby was stolen at the Jirapa Market in the Upper West region.



The baby was stolen while in the company of the mother on Sunday, September 9, 2018.



Read the full story originally published on September 10, 2018 by StarrFMonlne.



How stolen twin at KATH was returned



After going back and forth with the midwives at the Komfo Anokye Teaching, the Hospital (KATH) the child she gave birth to was still alive, the midwives, who had the intention to sell her baby rethought the idea and came back to present the baby to the mother after several dares.



Read the full story originally published on March 26, 2014 by Daily Post.