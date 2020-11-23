Politics of Monday, 23 November 2020

FLASHBACK: NPP will win 2020 elections by 82% - Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako

Two years ago, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako known as Chairman Wontumi, claimed that his party will win the upcoming 2020 elections by 82 percent.



Chairman Wontumi made this claim while addressing the newly elected regional executives of the party in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will win the 2020 elections by 82 percent, the retained Ashanti regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi, has posited.



In his address after the elections on Saturday, Mr. Bosiako told the newly elected executives that, they were given the mandate by the delegates to ensure that, the ruling party chalks victory in 2020 and 2024.



In 2016, we won the polls by 52 percent but we have to win the 2020 polls by 82 percent,’’ he urged his executives.



Mr. Boasiako, emphasized the party’s resolve to capture the Ejura/Sekydumase, Sekyere Afram Plains, and the Asawasi constituencies which are currently held by the opposition NDC. President Akufo-Addo, polled 5,716,026 to beat the then incumbent former President John Mahama who had 4,713, 277.

