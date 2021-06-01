FLASHBACK: NPP contracted me to kill JB Danquah – Suspect confesses

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Suspect in JB Danquah's death, Daniel Asiedu has revealed that he was hired by some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to kill the former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North Constituency, Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu.



According to Daniel Asiedu, he was told to execute the plot after which he would be given whatever he asked for.



He noted that his contractors asked him to push the crime on the National Democratic Congress.



He made this confession in court because he said he was a changed man.



The court was presided over by judge Arit Nsemoh.



Read the full story originally published on June 20, 2018 by 3news.



Daniel Asiedu made the confession in court because he says he is a changed man.



One of the accused standing trial in the murder of former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North Constituency Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu, Daniel Asiedu, has told an Accra District Court that he was hired by some persons in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to commit the crime.



He said his “contractors” told him to rather say the National Democratic Congress (NDC) contracted him when asked about the crime.



He made the confession in court on Wednesday.



He told the court, presided over by judge Arit Nsemoh, that he was told to execute the plot after which he would be given whatever he asked for.



But he said after his arrest, nothing had been heard or seen from his “contractors”.



He confessed that only one person from the NPP has visited him since his arrest and stands ready to reveal the names of the persons who contracted him if he is asked to.



TV3‘s correspondent Godfred Tanam reported that after the judge asked whether he was making the confession because of the promise or out of a threat, Daniel Asiedu, nicknamed Sexy Don Don, said he is making the confession because he is now a changed person and wants the truth to be out.



The judge told the accused that he cannot be released for confessing because he is in a committal stage of trial.



She said he can only provide evidence on what he is saying at the High Court, where proper trial will take place.



But he was asked to return to think about what he has told the court, and to consider whether to add more or retract them.



Meanwhile, the second accused, Vincent Bosso, told the court that he knew nothing about the case and has been frustrated since his arrest.



He says his arrest has hampered efforts to take care of his only son as he has been rejected by family, who see him as a criminal.