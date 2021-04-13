FLASHBACK: NPP Muslims are not ‘real Muslims' - Minister

General News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Mr. Eric Opoku, Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, has stirred a religious controversy by stating emphatically that all Muslims who align themselves with the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) are fake because the Qur’an advises true Muslims to stay away from elephants which is the emblem of the NPP.



The Member of Parliament for Asunafo South supported his claims with a chapter in the Holy Qua’ran, Surah verse 105, which he said stipulates that Muslims should stay away from elephants and that any Muslims who has something to do with an elephant is not a real Muslim.



Mr. Eric Opoku was addressing Chiefs, Imams and party executives in a meeting at Acherensua in the Asunafo South Constituency on Tuesday. He said the running mate to the NPP flagbearer, Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia who is a Muslim, should know better and that instead of advising Muslims in the party to leave, he is rather swaying them to vote for the largest Opposition party.



The legislator also touched on the age of Nana Akufo Addo saying the astute lawyer is not too strong to take over the reins of government.



He added that it will rather be appropriate for the septuagenarian to step aside for President Mahama to go for another term while he (Nana) advises him (President) by virtue of his age and experience.