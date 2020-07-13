General News of Monday, 13 July 2020

FLASHBACK: Mahama has no sympathy for Ghanaians – Bawumia

In 2015, the-then vice-presidential candidate for the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia described the Mahama-led administration as the most insensitive government the country has ever had.



Dr Bawumia’s comments came after fuel prices were increased by a 9 per cent margin. He questioned why the government increased fuel prices at a time Ghanaians were grappling with hardships amidst the power crisis; which was eventually christened ‘Dumsor.’



Speaking to members of the NPP in the Upper West after the inauguration of Regional Working Committees for the party, the former Central Bank governor is quoted to have said; “Why do I say this government is the most uncaring? Last night, I received the news, as all of you have received, that upon all the troubles we are going through with ‘Dumsor’ and with Ghanaians trying to survive this phenomenon that they (the government) have inflicted upon us for the last three years, they have decided to increase the price of fuel by 9%.”



“How uncaring can you be? This is the government that said I care for you; where is the care?” he queried.



Vice Presidential candidate for the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2016 elections Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has described the Mahama led administration as the most uncaring government Ghana has ever had.



According to him, the NPP owes a duty to the people of Ghana to ensure that there is a change in government come 2016.



“We owe it a duty to the people of the Upper West region and to the people of Ghana to make sure that we change this government in 2016. We owe it a duty to this country to change this NDC government. You look at all that is happening in this country, and you will come to no conclusion but the fact that this NDC government is the most incompetent, uncaring and corrupt government this country has ever seen,”.



The former deputy governor of the Central Bank was speaking to members of the NPP in the Upper West region on Sunday, after the inauguration of Regional Working Committees for the party, cited the increase in petroleum prices announced on Saturday as a clear indication of how uncaring this government is and why it is time for change.



He said: “Why do I say this government is the most uncaring? Last night, I received the news, as all of you have received, that upon all the troubles we are going through with Dumsor and with Ghanaians trying to survive this phenomenon that they (the government) have inflicted upon us for the last three years, they have decided to increase the price of fuel by 9%. How uncaring can you be? This is the government that said I care for you; where is the care?



“When oil prices were $147 a barrel, during the NPP era, at that time the NPP had petrol prices at Gh¢4.50 per gallon. But what did the NDC say? They said it was too high and went with the CJA on demonstrations. They said they were a social democratic party that when they come into government, they will reduce it drastically. Now today the price is not $147 a barrel, the price is $59 a barrel, and you have increased the price from Gh¢4.5 to about Gh¢15 a gallon. Where is the care in this?”



Dr. Bawumia, wondered how the government could increase fuel prices especially at a time of unprecedented hardships where businesses and individuals are struggling to power their generators in the face of the three-year power crisis.





