General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FLASHBACK: Legalise homosexuality if you want more plagues – Afrikania Mission

play videoNational Youth Chair, Afrikania Mission Fafafe Agbodzi-Sewornu

At the onset of Coronavirus infections in the country, African-based traditional organisation, Afrikania Mission, gave strong warnings against the stance of legalising homosexuality in the country.



Among other things, they stressed that any attempt to do so would bring more calamities, plagues and diseases into the country.



Speaking on GhanaWeb’s #SayItLoud programme, National Youth Chair in May 2020, Fafafe Agbodzi-Sewornu who represented the group explained that every challenge or problem that exists has a direct link with a previous action or inaction.



He attributed the spread of the Coronavirus in the country to the failure of leaders to acknowledge traditional leaders and processes as part of early efforts to curb the pandemic in the country.



With regards to this, he warned that the concept of homosexuality should never be adopted by Ghanaian leaders else the country risks facing more calamities.



Read the full article as first published by GhanaWeb below



African-based traditional organization, Afrikania Mission, is warning of more deadly diseases and plaques if Ghana ever takes the stance of legalising homosexuality in the country.



Speaking on Ghanaweb’s #SayItLoud program, National Youth Chair, Fafafe Agbodzi-Sewornu who represented the group explained that every challenge or problem that exists has a direct link with a previous action or inaction.



He blamed the country’s leaders for failing to acknowledge traditional leaders and processes as part of early efforts to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country. According to Mr. Agbodzi-Sewornu, the involvement of the appropriate deities through their channels; traditionalists, would have stopped the spread of the virus after Ghana recorded its first two cases.



With regards to this, he warned that the concept of homosexuality should never be adopted by Ghanaian leaders else the country risks facing more calamities.



“Every problem or challenge or disease we face in the world, when we go within, there is something that we haven’t done right that is breeding it. We are talking about homosexuality or something, let’s welcome that thing, we’ll see the next plague or pandemics that will hit us.”, he told Ghanaweb’s Laud Adu-Asare.



“That one, it will even be in the air, you will even hide in your room, you’ll meet it. This one, they say nose masks, there are more coming. Every bad thing we do, every wrong step we take has repercussions on the physical world, that is something you should know,” he continued.







The concept of homosexuality has been a subject of debate in Ghana for some time. Whilst there is arguably some pressure from the Western World for Ghana to accept and endorse homosexuality, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye, have openly declared their stance against it. Legal Practitioner, Moses Foh-Amoaning who is an active anti-campaigner has also ceaselessly echoed his disapproval of homosexuality.



Watch the full interview here



