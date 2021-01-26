General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FLASHBACK: Late Kyeremanteng Agyarko goes home today

The late Kyeremanteng Agyarko

Today marks exactly 2 years the late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko was buried in his hometown.



He died on November 21, 2018, in the United States of America after suffering a prolonged illness.



The late Agyarko started his political career with the Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly as a government appointee between 2005 and 2006.



From 2006 to 2010, he was elected as an Assemblymember for the Odumase North Electoral Area.



In 2008, he contested for the parliamentary seat of Lower Manya Constituency on the ticket of the NPP but lost.



Read the full story originally published on January 26, 2017 by Peace FM below.



The late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko is being buried today.



The burial service is currently ongoing at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Zimmerman Congregation, Odumase-Krobo.



Mr. Agyarko passed away on November 21, 2018, from a prolonged illness. He had been the MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency since 2012.