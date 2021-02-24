General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

FLASHBACK: Kennedy Agyapong proposes flogging as a means of keeping Ghana clean

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Ghana as a country has put in place various measures to tackle the issue of poor sanitation, despite these interventions by city authorities some persons continue to engage in the indiscriminate disposal of waste, which ultimately has dire consequences for the country.



The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, in 2018, as part of measures to rid the country of this canker, called for the 'arrest and beating up' of indisciplined citizens who were caught in the act of littering the environment. Adding that he would have implemented this measure if he was the President of Ghana.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in June 2019, also suggested that placing of litre bins across the capital, improving the collection of garbage, sensitizing Ghanaians among others will facilitate his dream of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.



The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has proposed flogging as a means of addressing unclean environments.



According to the popular lawmaker, people who litter the environment should be lashed, to serve as a deterrent to others.



Speaking on Net 2 TV, he went on to say that such an approach would ensure that Accra is kept clean.



“We are always complaining that the city is dirty but the fact is that we are undisciplined.



I was once driving through Tema and I saw some men dumping refuse on the highway. How do you expect the TMA boss or the AMA boss to clear the place”, he wondered.



He went ahead to say that refuse collectors often dump refuse garbage at the roadside, and as such if they arrested and beaten up, they would do the right thing.



The MP went ahead to say that if he ever becomes president of Ghana, such people would be beaten up so that they would change from their ways.



Some people, he said, are naturally undisciplined and are the ones who put President Akufo-Addo’s government in a bad light.