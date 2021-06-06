FLASHBACK: I would have averted Mills’ death - T.B Joshua

General News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2012, shortly after the passing of former President Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills, Prophet T.B Joshua had professed that he would have prayed to avert the demise of his friend if God had revealed it to him.



The Founder and General Overseer of the Synagogue Church had noted that the late former president had visited his premises together with some government officials on three occasions that year, but had not received any revelation despite their fellowship.



Founder and General Overseer of the Synagogue Church, Prophet T.B. Joshua says in an unusual manner, God did not reveal the death of Ghana’s President, Professor John Evans Atta Mills, which occurred on Tuesday in Accra.



The renowned cleric in a mournful mood affirmed he would have intensified prayers to avert the sudden departure of the late President if he had received any revelation from God.



“The Ghanaian President was like a spiritual son to me so I could pray to God to avert the death, if I had received any revelation from him,” Prophet T.B. reportedly told reporters in Lagos, Nigeria when commenting on the death of President Mills.



On that score, he revealed President Mills and other senior government officials had visited his temple thrice this year to receive special prayers, but God never revealed his death to him in all the three instances.



“Of course, I knew he had been ill for some time now and he had come for special prayers concerning his health thrice this year, and I and my other ministers had prayed fervently for him. I was so hopeful he would recover his health completely, but it is sad and only God knows best why he should die now,” he asserted.



Against that backdrop, Prophet TB Joshua expressed profound shock over the death of Prof. Mills and urged Ghanaians to remain calm in this torrid period.



T.B. Joshua added: “Mills was a very committed person in the things of God and also very dedicated. Each time he was in church, you could see the fervour and hunger and thirst for God written all over his countenance. He was a very dear son to me and I was his spiritual godfather.



“I know many persons will be saying how come my fervent prayers did not save his life. All I can answer such persons is, why God allowed Stephen in the New Testament Bible to be stoned to death. Why did God not save the life of Stephen, an innocent man, as he was being stoned, dying?



The answer is simply this: sometimes God allows things to happen for unknown reasons, and indeed reasons no man can explain, that is why God is Almighty Sovereign God; who indeed can question Him, who can challenge God?



“When we humanity eventually sees God in the glorious city of Heaven, then, can we have answers to all our questions. For now, he can only get a 99 percent answer but never a 100 per cent answer”.