FLASHBACK: I promise to be Bishop - Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 15 October 2022

In 2014, the then-presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, pledge to be a bishop.



He made this revelation when he mounted the pulpit during the NPP national thanksgiving service to express appreciation to God for the successful election of party officers and the flag-bearer for the 2016 general elections held at the Wesley Methodist Cathedral, Accra on Sunday.



The promise by Nana Addo, NPP flag-bearer, was in response to an admonition by the Most Rev. Professor Daniel Yinkah-Sarfo, Anglican Bishop of Kumasi, that he (Nana) should have a big heart like that of a bishop as he leads the party in the 2016 elections.



“I Promise…I will also be a bishop,” Nana Addo told the teaming supporters and leadership of the party who had assembled at the church auditorium.



“A big battle now faces us…we must translate the hard work, the passion of the internal elections to the 2016 parliamentary and presidential elections.



“I will provide the leadership and I will listen and work hard. Let us agree to work with one another and let us believe that we are all working for the same agenda of winning the elections and bringing NPP back to power,” he charged.



Read the full story originally published on December 2, 2014, on Ghanaweb



Nana Addo said the NPP under his administration would do what is right in the eyes of Ghanaians and inspire the citizenry to work hard to transform the nation.



“When we come into office, we shall govern fairly, truthfully and honestly and bring the smiles back to the faces of all Ghanaians. We in the NPP have done it before and we shall do it again,” Nana Addo underscored.



He charged members of the party to go out there and work to secure unquestionable victory in 2016.



Most Rev. Professor Daniel Yinkah-Sarfo in his sermon, commended the party for going through successful elections. “This shows that you actually understand the concept of democracy but sometimes you go beyond the boundaries,” he noted.



He saluted Nana Addo for placing the peace of the nation first and accepting the Supreme Court verdict on the presidential election petition in 2013.



“This shows that Nana Addo was not violent and he is still not violent as people perceived him to be. You are going to be a shock absorber for the party,” Rev. Yinkah-Sarfo posited.



He admonished party supporters to unite behind the leadership and stop washing their dirty linens in public, respect the party leaders, especially the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor.



He urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to implement the recommendations given by the Supreme Court judges to ensure peaceful, free and fair elections in 2016 and beyond.



Rev. Yinkah-Sarfo entreated all political parties to address issues and avoid personal attacks and character assassination in their campaigns towards the 2016 elections.



“We encourage the government and all political parties to strengthen the democratic structures and promote the rule of Law,” he added.



Rev. Yinkah-Sarfo, who is also the Anglican Primate of West Africa, appealed to Ghanaians to come together and fight the drug menace in the country.



“Fellow Ghanaians, let us all come together and fight the drug menace and stop doing politics with it because Ghana’s name is at stake,” he noted.



“I always say that Ghana is not for politicians alone. It belongs to all of us – traditional leaders, workers, farmers, women and children and so on are all stakeholders of anything that concerns our nation,” he said.



Rev. Yinkah-Sarfo said all efforts should be made to eliminate bribery and corruption, and financial malpractices at all levels of the society and that the government must endeavor to work hard to improve the economy.



Intercessory prayers were said for Nana Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and were anointed with oil.



Special prayers were said for the party leadership, incorruptible leadership, quality education, preventive health care and job creation in the country.



The thanksgiving service was on the theme, “Thus far the Lord has brought us.”



Some of the NPP big wigs who attended the event were former President John Agyekum Kufuor; Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo; Samira Bawumia, wife of the vice presidential candidate of the party; Paul Afoko, National Chairman; Freddie Blay, First Vice Chairman and Ama Busia, a member of the Council of Elders.



The rest were, Alan Kyerematen, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Joe Ghartey, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Stephen Asamoah Boateng and all the regional chairpersons of the party.



Also in attendance were the Presiding Bishop of Methodist Church, Most Reverend Prof Emmanuel Asante and Rev. Dr. Asante Antwi, former President of the Methodist Church.



