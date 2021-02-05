General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

FLASHBACK: I’ll add a 6th wife if Mahama wins 2020 elections - ‘Young’ NDC man with 5 wives & 40 children

Anambey Ariyaan has 40 children with 5 wives

In February 2019, a staunch loyalist of the National Democratic Congress revealed his support and prayer for the presidential candidate of his party, former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to the then 53-year-old Anambey Ariyaan, his prayer was for Mr Mahama to win the 2020 presidential election so he can add a sixth wife to his five wives and possibly have more children in addition to the 40 he had at the time.



Mr Ariyaan who is a friend to withdrawn Presidential candidate of the NDC, Stephen Atubiga made the disclosure of his plans when Atubiga visited him in Binduri.



Mr Anambe Ariyaan is noted to be a staunch loyalist of the NDC since 1992 and has been a Zonal Chairman for the NDC with pride since the year 2000, when he was younger.



He is now 53 years old.



Stephen Atubiga posted about him.



See Stephen Atubiga’s unedited post below:



“Pleas help me thank this man for always sacrificing his life for NDC Without any expectation of reward. His name is Anambey Ariyaan. Meaning of his name is (I am still there – victory) from Atuba in binduri. one of our loyalist zonal chairmen in Binduri.



53 years old with A family of 45. 5 wives 40 children feeding them everyday in his big house. He has been a member of NDC Since 1992 till date. Binduri is made up 15 zones 75 poling stations.



Today he jokingly told me, that he can’t wait for JDM’s victory 2020 to take another wife, After I asked him how he is able to feed the large family? Chairman Anambey. NDC is very grateful to you.”