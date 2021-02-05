General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

FLASHBACK: Ghanaians searching for ‘precious’ NDC with torchlights in broad daylight - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama in the heat of the 2020 election campaign season, mentioned how he sees Ghanaians to have regretted voting for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



Mr Mahama made this statement at a campaign event in the North Tongu constituency.



Former President John Mahama has stated that throughout his tour of Ghana, one thing he realized is that many Ghanaians have regretted voting for the ruling government under Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia and are seriously searching for “precious” NDC with torchlight in broad daylight, MyNewsGH.com has filed.



Mr Mahama noted that some places he visited, people came to bring stones, and when asked what it meant, they say they are giving the stones to NDC, proverbially, to signify the party was right in warning them against falling for Akufo-Addo’s lies.



Mr Mahama took his campaign from Adaklu to North Tongu where the people waited for long hours into the night for his convoy.



“When someone is using torchlight to look for something, it means whatever it is that the person is looking for that he has lost is a precision thing. When you ask what are you looking for, they say we are looking for NDC. Sometimes we are sitting there and they will come and put a stone there. They say the stone means “NDC take your stone”. “You told us we didn't listen”, Mr Mahama said to applause and cheers from Samuel Okudzeto’s people.



Touching on some of the promises NPP made, he quoted the NPP as saying “The money is there when we come we won’t borrow” only for the NPP to come and “accelerate borrowing” with nothing to show, as the crowd booed the Akufo-Addo government.



Mahama said the people tell him “We are looking for NDC to come back. NDC get your stone because you told us, we didn’t listen.”



“When we were in government, there was a constant barrage of incompetence, “you are thieves” so so and so and when we come this is what we will do. They said the money is there. When we were in government, we borrowed to do useful things, you can see evidence of our work in every constituency. Just 2 weeks ago, the BoG released the new figures… 50 billion in 2 years … The borrowing has accelerated! … 50 billion 2 years!” Mahama called out the Akufo-Addo government and anyone for that matter who has information on what the government has done with borrowed money to come forward.



Borrowing for infrastructure



Mr Mahama listed what he did with borrowed funds as President.



“In my time they said I had borrowed more than 40 billion. But if you go round the country you will see what I used the 40 billion for in every constituency. We built schools, we extended electricity, we provided water, we did roads, we built CHPS compounds, we built hospitals, health centres, dining halls, domestic blocks everywhere all over the country. And yet today, just 2 years, 50 billion. Can anyone show what the government has done with the 50 billion”