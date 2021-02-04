General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FLASHBACK: GBC has collapsed, it will not sell for GH¢10 - Frimpomaa Attakorah

Entertainment critic, Frimpomaa Attakorah

A female entertainment critic, Frimpomaa Attakorah in February 2018 posited that no investor will be willing to invest GH¢10 into state broadcaster Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) because it had collapsed.



Her statement was in reaction to the Ministry of Tourism announcing that it was going to launch a new television channel to showcase made in Ghana products and Ghanaian culture.



Read the full article as first published by rainbowradioonline.com below:



Female entertainment critic, Rosindy Frimpomaa Attakorah, has posited that the state-owned broadcaster, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), has collapsed.



In her view, less than three (3) people depend on the state broadcaster for news, entertainment and information.



Speaking on GH Entertainment with Mr. Handsome as host, the outspoken critic added, no investor will buy GBC for GHc10. The station has collapsed and is of less value.’’



She was reacting to the decision by the Tourism Ministry to set up a new television channel to boost tourism in the country.



The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, is set to launch a new television channel, Tourism TV, to showcase made-in-Ghana products and the country’s rich culture and tourist sites.



The Minister, Madam Catherine Afeku says the move will help rejuvenate the sector and boost its economic contribution to the country.



“We have a lot of creative content and we are competing with foreign countries which are saturating our media platform. So 9 months ago I came up with a concept that we need an outlet for our creative arts people,” she stated.



But reacting to the comments by the Minister, Frimpomaa Attakorah, slammed her and described the move as unwarranted and unnecessary.



She believes the Tourism TV would be a waste of public resources adding, "GBC is collapsing, we are not seeing any good thing from them and you want to waste our resources to establish another TV channel," she quizzed.



She advised the Ministry to reconsider the decision because it will amount to nothing, she said.