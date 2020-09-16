General News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

FLASHBACK: 'Father, don’t let anyone around JM who intends grabbing, see 2020' – Korankye Ankrah prays

Founder and Leader of the Royal House Chapel International, Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah

With almost three months left to the 2020 general election, members of the National Democratic Congress have never been more sure of their party’s return back to power than now.



People looking forward to serving in the next NDC government as it is may have started lobbying for appointments ahead of their party’s potential return to power.



But such persons will have to eschew the idea of coming into government to amass wealth as the Founder and Leader of the Royal House Chapel International, Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah in 2019 prayed for such individuals to lose their lives before December 2020.



Read the full article as published by classfmonline.com below:



The founder and leader of the Royal House Chapel, Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah, has prayed for any politician around former President John Dramani Mahama who plans to amass wealth if Mr Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) win the 2020 elections to die before the December polls.



“Anybody around John Mahama who hasn’t got good spirit, who is coming to destroy this nation and they are also coming to grab and chop, Father, don’t let them see December 2020,” the Apostle General prayed at a church service on Sunday, 15 September 2019.



Mr Mahama and the NDC on Wednesday, 11 September 2019 visited the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches (GPCC) of which Rev Korankye Ankrah is a member.



The visit formed part of the NDC’s consultative meetings with various stakeholders ahead of the development of the party's 2020 manifesto and campaign for the general elections.



The discussion centred around areas including corruption, a national development agenda, education, the Electoral Commission, security; and the banking and financial sector.



Mr Mahama reiterated the NDC’s commitment to social democracy and the sustained development of all sectors of the country.



Rev Korankye Ankrah further advised his congregants who are political to heed the call of the spirit before they decide who they vote for in the 2020 elections.



“If you are here and you are consumed by political party colours, today, I deliver you in the name of Jesus. [At the] next elections, we are not going to go party politics anymore, we are going to go highly spiritual, what the prophet says, that’s where you’ll go,” he said.



“Ever since you started campaigning for them and shouting for them and wearing their t-shirts, what have they done for you?” he quizzed.

