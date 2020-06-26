Politics of Friday, 26 June 2020

FLASHBACK: Elections cannot be won on WhatsApp - Ofosu-Ampofo to NDC members

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo implored members of the party that, the creation of groups on social media does not claim victory in an election.



According to him, there is the need for his party members to rather move to the field to work in order to vote the NDC back into power.



The National Chairman was speaking at the 27th Anniversary Lecture of the NDC centered on “Revitalizing the NDC for Victory 2020: Targeting Effective Branch Organization.”



“We must leave the WhatsApp platforms and go to the field and campaign on the ground. That is where the election will be won,” he stressed.



Ofosu-Ampofo indicated that ordinary Ghanaians like Kayayees (Porters) are the natural allies, therefore, the party must do all it can to reconnect with them.



National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has maintained that winning election 2020 would not be done on WhatsApp.



He has therefore admonished party members to refrain from creating a conclave on a message sharing platform, WhatsApp, and rather move to the field to work in order to disseminate information and convince the masses to vote the NDC back into power.



“We must leave the Whatsapp platforms and go to the field and campaign on the ground. That is where the election will be won,” he said.



In his view, the party must target the people and make them understand the policies and what separates the NDC from the other parties.



To him, the NDC “stands for the people and development.”



“We have also been advised that the NDC is a people-centered party. NDC says always for the people, always for development. So in all that we do, the people must take the center stage.”





