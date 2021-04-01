FLASHBACK: Diluted gospel and over liberalism has escalated homosexuality – Prof Mike Oquaye

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye in April 2019, attributed over liberalism and diluting of the gospel by some men of God as an escalating factor in homosexual activities.



According to the former Speaker, the act of homosexuality is an adoption by Satan to pollute the minds and works of Christians as well as destroy the foundation of God’s creation, which is family.



He said such teachers of the gospel were interpreting the Bible according to their beliefs, thoughts and perception and that was why some homosexuals had been encouraged to take their relationships to the church for blessings.



He condemned the act, saying it was a way Satan had adopted to pollute the minds and works of Christians and had destroyed the fundamentals of God’s creation, which is family.



Prof Ocquaye said this during the launch of the 2019 Convention by the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI), Ghana in Accra with an aim of winning 3000 souls for Christ across the country.



He reiterated that no fundamentalist would defend such indiscipline acts of homosexuality on the basis of human rights.



On the part of Members of Parliament (MPs), he said he was amazed at how much they supported him in opposing the legalisation of homosexuality in the country, saying, he had intended to resign if members had approved the legalisation of the same sex relation.



As a country, Prof Ocquaye said the beliefs, attitudes, and morals of the citizenry were deteriorating and not improving.



“Our bad conducts as a people should be changed with the Lord’s values,” he said.



On the rights of women, the Speaker of Parliament said it should be championed vehemently and called on the FGBMFI to advocate for enactment of an Affirmative Law.



Mr George Prah, the National President of the FGBMFI said when the conduct of people from the more progressing countries were analysed, it was observed that majority adhered to the principles of life such as ethical behaviour, integrity, responsibility, and respect for laws and regulations.



Others were respecting for each other, the love for work, the effort to save and invest, the will to be productive and punctuality.



However, he said it was unfortunate how only a small minority followed such principles in the less progressive countries like Ghana.



“We are not poor because we lack natural resources or because nature was cruel to us. We are poor because we lack attitude and the will to follow, teach and apply these principles of working in our market places,” he said.



Mr Prah noted that the present time was no ordinary one but a time in which the Gospel of Christ needed to be used to positively impact the nation.