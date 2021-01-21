General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FLASHBACK: Coronavirus: There will be more cases in Ghana - Oppong Nkrumah

Acting Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The then Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in an interview on Peace FM dated March 31, 2020, noted that the country will record more cases of the Coronavirus pandemic as a result of the fast spread of the virus.



He said, though the government put frantic measures in place to help contain the virus, Ghanaians need to equally be cautious to save their lives.



In recent times, the country's case count keeps increasing by the day as the number of active cases recorded is 2178, and the death toll now is 358.



Read the full story originally published on March 31, 2020 by PeaceFM below.



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the number of coronavirus cases may increase in the country.



Ghana's covid-19 cases have arisen to one hundred and fifty-two (152).



Eleven new cases were confirmed by the Ghana Health Service on Sunday, March 29, 2020, with ten (10) of the cases being among persons under mandatory quarantine in Tamale.



The 10 cases involved Guinean residents who travelled through Burkina Faso and Togo to Ghana and were picked up following intelligence report, and the 11th case was recorded in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



As a result of the spread of covid-19, President Nana Akufo-Addo on Friday, March 27, 2020, declared a partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi effective 1 am on Monday, March 30, 2020.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Monday's edition of PEACE FM's 'Kokrokoo' on the partial restrictions imposed on the movement of goods and services, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah stated that though the government is making frantic efforts to curb the virus infection; it is not certain that the numbers will reduce unless Ghanaians abide by the lockdown.



He cautioned the citizenry that the spread may heighten if they do not treat the lockdown seriously knowing that the virus is transferred through contacts with persons who may or may not know they are infected.



''If you assume that all 1000 have been infected, this figure is about a fifth of it before you even come to the people who were on board the 28 flights. So, as for the numbers, you can make extrapolations. Some have even done calculations that if an average person transfers the virus to 10 people, how much will you have within 2 weeks?'' he quizzed.



He appealed to persons who may have symptoms akin to coronavirus to contact the emergency lines or visit the nearest hospital to get tested.