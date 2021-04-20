FLASHBACK: Coronavirus: Gov't spends GH¢280m to provide free water & food to the vulnerable

General News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On April 20, 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated that over 280 million cedis were made available to absorb water bills for Ghanaians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said this while delivering the seventh COVID-19 update.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has disclosed that 280 million cedis have been allocated to absorb water bills for Ghanaians in the months of April, May and June.



This amount also covers relief packages to the vulnerable in society.



Delivering his seventh update on COVID-19, President Akufo-Addo highlighted that GHC 1.2 billion has been contributed towards the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme which is to provide a livelihood for households and also support businesses in the country.



According to him, the government is hopeful the alleviation programme will help cushion Ghanaians as the nation fights against the COVID-19 pandemic.



''I know the effects of the measures to contain the virus have been difficult for many, and that is why I mandated the creation of the GH¢1.2 billion Coronavirus Alleviation Programme to support households and businesses. Out of this amount, two hundred and eighty million cedis (GH¢280 million) is being used to provide food for the vulnerable and free water for all Ghanaians for three (3) months, i.e. April, May and June, three hundred and twenty-three million cedis (GH¢323 million) is being used to motivate our health workers, and six hundred million cedis (GH¢600 million) of assistance is being provided to micro, small and medium-scale businesses. I expect disbursements of the six hundred million cedis to start in May',' he said.