General News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FLASHBACK: Anas' partner Ahmed Hussein-Suale shot dead

The late Ahmed Suale

It's exactly two years that a member of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye P.I group, Ahmed Hussein-Suale was shot dead.



He was shot three times; twice in the chest and another in the neck around his residence at Madina, a suburb of Accra.



The police have still not identified the perpetrators of this crime.



Meanwhile, Ahmed will be remembered for playing a key role in Anas’ Number 12 exposé on the corruption in the Ghana Football Association that captured over 77 Ghana football officials and referees accepting bribes.



Read the full story below.



Undercover investigator and a key member of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye Private Investigatons team, Ahmed Hussein-Suale has been shot dead.



Ahmed was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck late Wednesday night at Madina in Accra while driving home by unidentified men riding motorbike



A disheveled Anas confirmed the sad development and loss of a core team member and a brother, to Graphic Online, hardly able to compose himself.



Ahmed was one of Tiger Eye journalists whose photographs the member of parliament for Assin South, Kennedy Agyapong circulated in his 'who watches the watchman' anti-Anas video documentary and called on the public to deal with for a handsome reward.



"He was just shot and killed, nothing was taken from him", said another devastated member of the Anas team, who added that the body has been taken to the Police Hospital Morgue and that he could be buried as soon as possible in keeping with Islamic rites.