FLASHBACK: An NDC Ex-President will die - Owusu Bempah's prophecy in 2018

play videoFounder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Isaac Owusu Bempah

On the eve of the year 2019, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah prophesied that a former president of Ghana belonging to the National Democratic Congress was going to die.



At the time of the prophecy, the NDC had two living ex-presidents in the persons of John Dramani Mahama and Jerry John Rawlings.



Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah who failed to be specific about the identity of the Ex-President said "some will say he's dead others will doubt it. This goes to the NDC."



Giving further details about the prophecy, Rev Bempah who in the past has prophesied about the death of some prominent Ghanaians added that the said person was going to fall sick seriously, a situation that will generate a lot of rumours.



However, as usual of Rev.Bempah's prophecies he gave a caveat on how the tragedy could be averted.



"If you are smart you'll know what I am talking about. He will fall sick severely and rumours will be rife. But our prayers can stop it," he said.



Watch below Rev Owusu Bempah giving the prophecy on December 31, 2018.





