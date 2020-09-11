Politics of Friday, 11 September 2020

FLASHBACK: Akufo-Addo is too predictable, he wants to sack the Auditor-General – Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the NDC

Controversies were rife when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked the Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelovo to proceed on mandatory leave.



On September 10, 2018, the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia predicted that President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, wanted to replace Daniel Domelovo.



Such indication, he noted, was seen with media attacks on Mr. Domelovo and his office which he believed was well orchestrated from the seat of government.



Interacting with Accra-based Okay FM, Asiedu Nketia said Domelovo has shown clear signs that he cannot be controlled by anyone.



Therefore, his eagerness to expose rots in the NPP-led government has irked President Akufo-Addo and that the Auditor-General was likely to end up the same way “they did to Charlotte Osei”.



The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said that there are clear indications that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, wants to sack the Auditor-General, Daniel Domelovo from office and replace him with another person he can manipulate.



Such indications, he noted, could best be seen with recent media attacks on Mr. Domelovo and his office which he believes is well orchestrated from the seat of government.



To the NDC Chief Scribe, if the public does not show interest in happenings at the Auditor-General Department, the country would one day wake up to witness that Mr. Domelovo has been sacked and replaced by another person just as it happened to the then Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei.



Interacting with Accra-based Okay FM, Monday, September 10, 2018, Mr. Asiedu Nketia who is popularly known the political circles as ‘General Mosquito’ said Mr. Domelovo has shown clear signs that he cannot be controlled by anyone.



Therefore, his eagerness to exposing rot in the NPP-led government has irked President Akufo and if care is not taken, he is likely to end up the same way it “they did to Charlotte Osei”.



“We have told you several times that this government wants to introduce its own Police Service; introduce its own court; introduce its own investigators; wants to introduce its own Auditor-General; introduce its own Electoral Commissioner. It also wants to introduce its own Governor of the Bank of Ghana. All indicators point to the fact that this is what this government wants to do. That is how dictatorship begins. Because the government has seen that this news which is making the headlines about the Auditor-General – have you seen that all boils down to huge amount of money they are amassing here and there. They know that it is the Auditor-General that is going to expose these rots and so Akufo-Addo has initiated the process to sack the Auditor-General and introduce his own man so that he can manipulate such a person. This is how they started with the Electoral Commission where the Chairperson became a victim. They also did same to the deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana. That is why I am saying that Akufo-Addo is too predictable”, he noted.



Nevertheless, Mr. Asiedu Nketia said they will resist any attempt by the President to sack the Auditor-General who was sworn into office by the former President, John Dramani Mahama on December 30, 2016.



“This is the time that the Auditor-General has finished auditing the accounts of the previous government and started with this administration. So, the government is afraid that the Auditor-General is going to expose them and that is why they are scheming to get rid of him. The Auditor-General is the government’s Police. He or she is the only person who can arrest the government. So, the Auditor-General does not work under the government. He or she is an officer of Parliament. So, we should not sit down and wait for President Akufo-Addo to sack him and all the heads of independent institutions in this country”, he underscored.





