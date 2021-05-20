FLASHBACK: Akufo-Addo has messed up Mahama’s good economy – Hanna Bissiw

Politics of Thursday, 20 May 2021

In 2018, not long after her election as the National Women’s Organizer of the largest opposition party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Hannah Bissiw said that the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had messed up what she described as the good economy of John Dramani Mahama.



She stated that with all sectors of the economy suffering, it is every indication that the country had gotten worse, economically, since the former president left the office.



She lamented that issues such as joblessness continue to be the bane of the larger Ghanaian populace but with little or no progressive efforts being made by Akufo-Addo led administration to address them.



“Joblessness is on the increase; doctors, nurses, teachers, drivers, students, traders are all crying due to the economic hardship they are saddled with at the moment,” she told Kwabena Prah Jnr. (The Don) on Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM Wednesday, 31 October.



She added: “The president promised that by the end of the year, every village in northern Ghana will have a dam; what has become of the promise? The year has almost ended and how many of those dams have been built?”



Dr Bissiw further urged Ghanaians to vote for the NDC in the 2020 elections “to enable the party to continue with the good works its started.”