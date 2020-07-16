General News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

FLASHBACK: 1V1D: Don’t expect a meaningful dam with GH¢250k – Minister to critics

Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson

Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson in an attempt to give clarification on President Akufo-Addo’s One-Village One-Dam campaign promise, told Ghanaians not to expect a meaningful dam with the GH¢250,000 budgetary allocation to her ministry.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb after parliamentary proceedings July 16, 2019 the minister said the pond-like dams constructed in some parts of the Northern Region are exactly what the Akufo-Addo-led government promised Ghanaians during the 2016 electioneering period and not Akosombo-like dams.



She said a substantive dam would cost more than 3 million dollars thus GH¢250,000 will not do much.



“Look at the cost, GH¢250,000. if you are constructing a meaningful dam you don’t need anything less than 3 million dollars. So, if I’m constructing a GH¢ 250,000 dam then what kind of dam are you expecting from me? That is the kind of dam we promised the people, we didn’t say we are constructing the 3 million or 6 million type of dam for them”.



“We said one village one dam, we didn’t say or Bui dam or one Akomsobo dam for the village and when we say one dam in the village, some of us know the type of dam we are talking about, it’s not the bigger type, it’s for the people to use during drought and the animal will not go far so that people will steal them away or they will go and die on their way because if they are not getting water definitely they would die, so we needed some water close to the village.”



Read the full story originally published on January 31, 2006, on Ghanaweb



Comparing what her government has achieved and what the NDC government did while in power, she added, “I’m telling you that, the fact that NDC did something that is not as big as what we have and that’s why I’m proud of myself of what I’m doing because I have seen what they did and if you compare the two, you can see the difference”.



The promise to construct a Dam in every village was one of the many promises made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP in the run-up to the 2016 General Elections.



Upon assuming office in 2017, the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia told Ghanaians that government was unable to immediately deliver the Dams, particularly in Northern Ghana where they are most needed, due to the onset of the rainy season.



The government subsequently made provision in the 2018 budget for the Dams, and pledged to construct 570 of them in the three regions of the north by the end of 2018.



However, Mavis Hawa Koomson, indicated that implementation of any government programme will be met with some difficulties, adding that government is on course to successfully complete the 560 dams promised the people of the Northern part of the country by the end of 2020.



She adds that Government is currently constructing 300 dugouts out of 560 across the northern part of the country to ensure all year-round farming at a cost of GH¢250,000 per dugout.



There has been a wide condemnation and public anger over the execution of the highly touted Agric sector support initiative aimed at ensuring all year round farming and watering of animals in the Northern part of Ghana.



The residents accused the ministry of constructing ponds instead of dams.



Out of a total of 140 dams allocated to the Upper East region, only 40 have been constructed with some at various stages of completion with each dam estimated to cost Two hundred and Fifty Thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢250,000).

