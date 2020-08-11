General News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: Sharp News GH

FIPM calls for freedom of wrongfully wrongly jailed people

Novihoho Afaglo

A Pressure group calling itself Free Innocent Prisoners Movement (FIPM) is calling on the President Nana Akufo-Addo to support the Free Innocent Prisoners movement aimed at freeing innocent persons who were jailed wrongly.



According to the group, there are number of prisoners in the various prisons in the country who ended there because of the negligence of a prosecutor or the in patience of a judge.



Base on this, the group made up of a team of lawyers visited the Nsawam Prison to interact with the prisoners and had first hand information about their plight.



“Our thoughts were just right having series of conversations with some inmates one could just tell our prosecutors many at times just make up stories to get people away,” the group stated.



Speaking to the Daily Heritage, the Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited and Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industries, Mr Novihoho Afaglo said there were instances where teenagers are rated to be adults and crimes caused are with no evidence.



Mr Afaglo said a torror investigations indicate that in some instances there have being suppressing of money exchanging hands landing a lot of people in prisons.



He said the lives of these prisoners are doomed whiles other are there because they were at the wrong place at the wrong time



“What we are saying is that keeping these innocent people in prison in the mist of criminals, I bet we all know what that means,” the CEO stated.



Mr Afaglo together with his team pleaded with judges in the country’s courts to give a listening ear to the accused persons who comes before them.



“We plead with the judges not to take hasty decisions when it comes to trialing of cases because human lives matter.

