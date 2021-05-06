FDA urges herbal medicine manufacturers to adhere to good hygiene

Health News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has urged herbal medicine manufacturers to adhere to proper personal hygiene and clean working environments.



Mr Daniel Nti, a Senior Regulatory Officer at the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Office of the FDA, said the Authority had intensified supervision and warned it would not certify herbal drugs produced under unhygienic conditions.



“The Authority has intensified its monitoring and supervisory role to promote and maintain good personal hygiene for herbal medicine production to avert possible contamination,” he said.



Speaking at a day’s training workshop for traditional medical practitioners at Goaso in the Ahafo Region, Mr Nti said the Authority expected herbal medicine producers to ensure best health and safety practices.



The workshop was organised by the Ahafo Regional branch of the Ghana National Association of Traditional Healers and attended by 90 herbal medicine producers in the region.



It was aimed at identifying and tackling the diverse challenges impeding the growth and development of the herbal medicine industry.



The participants were taken through topics, including the authentication of labels, disease conditions and indications, doses and storage processes.



Mr Nti advised the producers to use required preservatives, to spell out details of their drugs on the containers, do proper branding and packaging, and urged them to certify their drugs at the FDA before selling to the public.



Madam Akua Serwaa, a participant, on behalf of her colleagues thanked the organisers for the workshop, saying it had enlightened them to improve on their businesses.



