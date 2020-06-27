General News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

FDA laxity cause of upsurge in sex enhancement products

Selling of unregistered sex enhancement products is gradually becoming a lucrative business in the capital.



These aphrodisiacs are mostly sold in an open market and at lorry stations without any regard for kids who hang around such places.



Some sellers of sex enhancement products have gone a step further to air these unregistered products on live television at prime time without any caution from the National Media Commission [NMC].



Recently, some online market platforms have added the sale of male enhancement pills to their online shopping.



Kasapafrmonline.com‘s interview with Alhaji Gaado for instance shows a clear case of negligence on the part of Food and Drugs Authority [FDA] and the National Media Commission [NMC].



The two institutions [FDA & NMC] are regulatory bodies responsible for the regulation of food, drugs, food supplements, herbal, homoeopathic medicines and registering, regulating and monitoring the activities of media houses in Ghana.



The neglect of responsibilities by these two institutions to sanction offenders is causing the upsurge of penis enlargement products and other unregistered sex enhancement drugs on markets and on media platforms.



Some men believe that to overcome problems associated with sexual dysfunctions, various aphrodisiacs are sought to enhance performance. Alhaji Gaado disclosed that he offers consultations to about 30 men in a day.



Alhaji told Kasapafmonline.com that his sex enhancement and penis enlargement drugs are giving men the right results.



People place a very high premium on sex and as a result, men who are not able to perform their sexual roles satisfactorily tend to rely on products that promise to enhance sexual performance.



In 2015, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) revoked marketing authorisation permits for the sale and distribution of six vitality herbal medicines for men, a good exercise which could have been repeated every year to curb the sale of illegal sex enhancement drugs.



Kasapafmonline.com’s checks at Circle on 23rd June 2020 indicates that some individuals sell these unregistered sex drugs.



Alhaji Gaado who has been selling sex-enhancing drugs for men for so many years said he is not a member of any herbal medicine practitioners group in Ghana.









When asked if his sex herbal concoctions have been registered with FDA, he replied: “Who is FDA, I have been selling these drugs and nobody has complained about my medicines so.”



The team noticed that Alhaji is completely ignorant about what the FDA regulations say with regards to getting their approval before one can market his or her products publicly.



Kasapafmonline put a call through to Mr James Lartey, Public Relations Officer of Food and Drugs Authority but was unsuccessful.

