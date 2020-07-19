Health News of Sunday, 19 July 2020

FDA has not changed the guideline on antibody testing – Prof Ampofo

Prof William Ampofo, Head of Virology Department, Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research

The Head of Virology Department at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Prof William Ampofo has clarified that the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) have not changed the guideline on the use of antibody testing on discharged coronavirus patients.



He made the statement during the Minister’s Press Briefing on the update of the country’s testing programme at the Ministry of Information on July 19, 2020.



“The FDA have not changed the guideline on the use of antibody testing. I would like to repeat, the Food and Drugs Authority have not changed the guidelines for antibody testing. We can continue to explore the use of RGTs for antibodies when people are discharged after they have been successfully managed. So, this is something that is still underway,” he said.



He also added that the country will continue to use PCR testing over the next three months, stating that, about 50,000 PCR kits have been distributed to some of the testing centres.



“Please be reminded that we are still focused, we are still using PCR testing, direct detection of the virus, and people then will be managed, and when they recover, we are looking to see whether the antibody test will reflect in the immune status. We have distributed close to 50,000 PCR kits … we are in a position to replenish these supplies, and we have a continuing plan to sustain the PCR testing over the next three months,” he stated.



Prof Ampofo concluded by expressing his gratitude to organizations and citizens who have assisted them in one way or the other to keep up with the testing process.



“We appreciate the support that some individuals and companies have provided to us to sustain this testing,” he said.





