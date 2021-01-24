Regional News of Sunday, 24 January 2021

Source: GNA

FDA destroys 5 tonnes of unwholesome products in Koforidua

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) have destroyed 5 tonnes of unwholesome products which posed risk to the health of consumers, in Koforidua.



The products included expired and unregistered assorted food items, substandard and expired medicines, unregistered cosmetic products, unregistered herbal concoctions, expired blood collection bags and expired assorted carbonated drinks.



Under the strict supervision of the FDA and environmental health officials, the unwholesome products were crushed and buried at the Akwadum dumping site near Koforidua, to ensure complete destruction of the products.



Mr Joseph Yeboah Gyau, Head of Enforcement at the FDA, said the products were seized through post-market surveillance activities conducted at pharmacies and chemical sellers, warehouses, supermarkets, cosmetic shops, provision shops, table tops and medical laboratories across the region.



He indicated that expired seized food product during the Christmas season, as part of measures to protect the consuming public was part of the destroyed items and urged the public to be alert and check the expiry and manufacturing dates on every product purchased to ensure their safety.