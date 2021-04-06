FDA begins lab investigations into washed-ashore fish; cautions public against consumption

General News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has indicated that it has begun laboratory investigations to find out whether fish washed ashore at the Osu Castle beach are good for consumption or not.



A statement issued by the Authority noted that “The FDA in collaboration with other state agencies have been engaged in investigating and addressing the matter of various species of fishes washed ashore on some beaches since Friday, 2nd April 2021.



“While laboratory investigations are ongoing, the Authority warns the general public to desist from consuming the fish washed ashore in view of the potential risk to health and safety.”



Some fish were found along the shores of the Osu Castle beach on Friday.



Also, over 80 large fish were washed ashore at the Axim-Bewire beach in the Nzema East Municipality on Sunday, 4 April 2021.



The FDA further stated that inspection teams have been dispatched to fish markets including the Osu Mandela market in the Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly. to prevent the washed-ashore fish from entering into the food chain, FDA



The Authority has also intensified its public education and sensitisation on quality parameters and signs of contamination of fish in the fishing communities and fish markets.



FDA regional offices along the coastline in the Central and Volta regions have also been alerted and are replicating similar efforts in towns along the coast.



The FDA further advised the general public “to be guided by the freshness of the eyes and redness of the gills of fish that they seek to purchase.



“The washed-ashore fish typically show signs of popped out and unclear eyes, dull colouration of gills, bloating around the abdominal areas and/or possible oozing of foul scented fluids”.



“The public is hereby advised to report all suspected cases of possession or selling of these washed-ashore fishes to the FDA or local authorities. The consuming public is also cautioned to be wary of both fresh and recently smoked fish which are being sold at unusually low prices”, the statement added.



