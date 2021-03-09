General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

FDA alerts public over the seizure of fake coronavirus vaccine in South Africa

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued an alert over the seizure of fake Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa.



According to the FDA, ”this alert has become necessary as a result of reports of the seizure of fake COVID19 vaccines in South Africa. The FDA wishes to caution the general public that online advertising, offering for sale and supply of medicinal products including the COVID-19 vaccines are strictly prohibited. Therefore, the public should not purchase any COVID-19 vaccines online”.



It said: ”The public and courier services including shippers and freight forwarders are further cautioned that any unauthorised imports of vaccines will be in contravention of Sec 118 of the Public Health Act and the FDA’s Guidelines for Emergency Use Authorisation of Medical Products (FDA/GEN/GL-EUA/2021/04). Covid-19 Vaccines are to be expressly imported only by and through the Ministry of Health.



"The Authority wishes to assure the general public that with the collaboration of the security and kindred agencies, it will continue its monitoring and remains committed to protecting public health and safety as mandated by the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851.”



