FDA, GHS join hands to advocate for working mothers breastfeeding

General News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of the efforts to mark the 2023 Work Breastfeeding Week, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) have joined forces to reaffirm their commitment to championing and facilitating breastfeeding practices across the country.



In a joint statement signed by the heads of both institutions, Dr Delese A.A. Darko, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the FDA and Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the GHS, noted that breastfeeding stands as an inherent right of every child and also an essential part of their survival and development.



Giving the theme for the celebration as ‘Enabling Breastfeeding: Making a Difference for working parents,’ the FDA and GHS highlighted the importance of establishing an encouraging atmosphere that permits working parents to continue breastfeeding their babies alongside their professional obligations.



“This year’s theme: “Enabling Breastfeeding: Making a Difference for working parents” emphasises the importance of creating a supportive environment that allows working parents to continue breastfeeding without affecting their work.



“Breastfeeding is not only natural and nutritious but an essential fact in building a healthier and more sustainable future for our society” part of their statement read.



According to institutions, the benefits associated with breastfeeding are not only good for the infants but also for the mothers as it reduces their chance of developing certain types of cancer.



“As we celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, we recognise the significant benefits of breastfeeding for infants, mothers, families and communities. Breast milk provides essential nutrients and antibodies that help protect infants from infections, reduce the risk of malnutrition and improve cognitive development.



“For mothers, breastfeeding promotes postpartum recovery, reduces the risk of certain cancers and fosters a strong emotional bond with their babies,” the statement added.



However, despite the undeniable advantages, the FDA and GHS, argued that many working parents still grapple with the challenge of adhering to the recommended six-month period of exclusive breastfeeding because of the demand from their professional lives.



“Despite the irrefutable benefits of breastfeeding, many working parents still face difficulties in keeping up with exclusive breastfeeding for the recommended six months and continue to give bread-feed for up to two years or longer.



“Long working hours, limited maternity leave, inadequate breastfeeding leave and stigma surrounding breastfeeding in the workplace are some barriers preventing parents from providing optimal nutrition for their infants,” it noted.



In light of these challenges, the FDA and Ghana Health Service called for the cooperation of all stakeholders to rally behind the cause of breastfeeding for working parents.



They also proposed some critical actions that stakeholders must consider in addressing the challenge. They include;



• Employer support: Encourage and establish a breastfeeding-friendly workplace with safe spaces, hygienic facilities and storage for breast milk.



• Public Awareness: Conduct public education campaigns about the benefits of breastfeeding, dispel myths and create a supportive environment.





• Capacity building: Strengthen health systems to support breastfeeding through training and supporting health professionals.





• Cooperation: Foster partnerships between government, the private sector and civil society to promote breastfeeding-friendly policies.





• Media Interaction: Use the media to promote positive and accurate breastfeeding messages and support working parents.



• Research and data collection: Invest in research to understand the breasting feeding challenges facing working parents and make evidence-based policy.



The World Breastfeeding Week 2023, is a collective drive aimed at advocating for exclusive breastfeeding for working parents in the country.



NW/OGB

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:













You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











