Eyewitnesses give an account on how the Kejetia market fire outbreak started

General News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



A customer who had gone to the first floor of the new Kejetia market to purchase some items has given an account on how the fire started.



According to the man who only gave his name as Amo, he had gone to purchase some items from a woman who sells lotion and other combustible items which had been surrounded by many light wires.



He said in the process, he saw a lightning in the woman's shop which compelled a talking radio to stop.



"There were so many wires around. All of a sudden, I saw a lightning which even compelled a radio to talking. Right after the lightning, there was a smoke all over the place".



Mr Amo continued that before he could say jack, he saw smoke everywhere in the woman's shop, and within some few minutes, it escalated everywhere.



"I suspect the fault was from the woman's shop".



Others who spoke to GhanaWeb gave different accounts on what happened. According to some of them, they just saw a smoke escalating everywhere.



"We suddenly saw the place had been engulfed with smoke. We could not see anything. Attempts to runaway became very difficult because we could not see anything. But thank God we were able to pass through," another eyewitness told GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, fire service personnel are yet to come out with the cause of the fire that destroyed many shops and items on Wednesday at the new Kejetia market in Kumasi.



